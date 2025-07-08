Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Te Tairāwhiti kapa haka: Turanga Wahine Turanga Tane take top honours

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Prizewinners at Te Tairāwhiti Secondary Schools & Wharekura Regional Kapa Haka Competition: Parearau Rogers Brooking (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou, left), Tikirau Taiapa (TKKM o Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti), Etai Gilbert (TKKM o Hawaiki Hou) and Malea Proctor (TKKM o Nga Uri o Māui).

The talent displayed by Tairāwhiti’s rangatahi in a regional competition has shown that kapa haka’s legacy is “alive and thriving”, according to one school staff member.

Turanga Wahine Turanga Tane, a mixed kapa haka group from Gisborne Girls’ and Boys’ High Schools, won the Te Tairāwhiti Area Secondary Schools &

Save

