Prizewinners at Te Tairāwhiti Secondary Schools & Wharekura Regional Kapa Haka Competition: Parearau Rogers Brooking (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou, left), Tikirau Taiapa (TKKM o Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti), Etai Gilbert (TKKM o Hawaiki Hou) and Malea Proctor (TKKM o Nga Uri o Māui).

The talent displayed by Tairāwhiti’s rangatahi in a regional competition has shown that kapa haka’s legacy is “alive and thriving”, according to one school staff member.

Turanga Wahine Turanga Tane, a mixed kapa haka group from Gisborne Girls’ and Boys’ High Schools, won the Te Tairāwhiti Area Secondary Schools & Wharekura Regional Kapa Haka Competition.

The group took out first place across several key categories, earning them the top spot for 2025.

Close on their heels was Te Kura ā Iwi o Manutuke, who secured second place overall, impressing the judges and audiences with their powerful performances.

Both groups will go on to represent the region at the national kapa haka competition in Tauranga next year.