Ngāti Oneone land return investigation plan approved by Gisborne council

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Gisborne District Council adopted a statement of Intent on Thursday to guide an investigation into the future of eight council land holdings within Ngāti Oneone's identified tribal rohe. Screenshot / Gisborne District Council livestream.

Gisborne District Council has approved a plan to investigate the return of ancestral land to Ngāti Oneone, despite some concerns that it should be more “broadly applied”.

At a council meeting on Thursday, as a statement of intent was adopted, Mayor Rehette Stoltz commended councillors “for being brave and being

