Protesters in Gisborne demand the return of land taken from Ngāti Oneone nearly a century ago.
Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson emphasised the need for fairness and honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.
The council and Trust Tairāwhiti acknowledge the grievance.
Protesters carrying placards reading “We are the whenua” and “Public works, Private grief” marched through Gisborne on Monday, calling for the return of land taken from Ngāti Oneone nearly a century ago.
The hīkoi began at the Gisborne District Council administration building and visited Trust Tairāwhiti and Eastland Port before ending at the group’s occupation site, Te Pa Eketū Shed, on Hirini St.
There, a pou was erected and a fire lit – actions the group say will continue until their concerns are addressed.
“We will keep that fire burning until all of this is resolved,” Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson told the crowd. “It’s going to be a long haul, but we’re up for it.”
She told Local Democracy Reporting the group intended to remain at the site “as long as it takes”.
This year marks 95 years since the hapū was displaced from its ancestral land under the Public Works Act. Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae, originally established on Hirini St in 1852, was removed to make way for the development of the Gisborne Harbour.
Gibson said a tipping point came when the hapū realised the Eastland Port shed on Hirini St was no longer being used for port-related operations.
“It sort of broke the back...we lost that whenua for you to store boats,” she said.