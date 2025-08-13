She described the blockade as a “soft block” to remind officials and leaders that the hapū was still there.

Gibson said the hapū had been in negotiations with Trust Tairāwhiti over the past two months to create the Kawenata, which is an agreement on how to settle and move forward together.

Gibson said Trust Tairawhiti will meet on Thursday and the blockade was “to say, we’re still here, and it’s not just us, there are a lot of us that think this is right, and you should consider that before signing off [on the Kawenata],”.

The hapū originally committed to pursuing the movement for two months, up until July 5, before weighing up their approach depending on the outcomes.

However, over a month has passed since the two-month mark and the “Reclamation of Whenua” fire is still burning.

Te Owaina Gibson, Te Kotuku Irwin-Stainon, Ngati Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson and Tahea Gibson stand by the "Reclamation of Whenua" fire that has been burning for over 100 days. Photo / Zita Campbell

The hapū are inhabiting a warehouse-sized property on Hirini St, known as Te Pā Eketū shed.

Eastland Port owns the shed and several others on Hirini St, where the original Ngāti Oneone Te Poho Rawiri Marae and pā once stood before being removed to develop Gisborne harbour under the Public Works Act nearly a century ago.

Trust Tairāwhiti has a funding partnership with the council and functions as the region’s economic development and tourism agency, and is the sole shareholder of Eastland Port.

On June 26, the council voted to create a Statement of Intent to investigate the possibility of land return to Ngāti Oneone.

The statement will be considered for adoption at a council meeting on Thursday next week.

Gibson told Local Democracy Reporting that the fire will remain burning until whatever is signed off by Trust Tairāwhiti on Thursday is agreed to by all parties.

After the sign-off, they have two months to make the exchanges, said Gibson, who noted the hapū wanted the outcome completed by Labour Weekend.

Trust Tairāwhiti chairman David Battin said it had worked closely with Ngāti Oneone to understand their concerns and explore how it can support their aspirations.

“We are optimistic about reaching a positive resolution and will share any outcome jointly with Ngāti Oneone,” said Battin.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said that in June, the council agreed to progress the kaupapa in a manner that upholds Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Engaging in good faith with Ngāti Oneone – exploring the return or vesting of land where there is no longer a genuine public need, and ensuring the process is transparent, timely and respectful of all parties.”

Thatcher Swann said since then the council had worked with the hapū and the statement of intent was ready for the council’s consideration at a council meeting on August 21.

“The statement provides a clear framework for investigating the future of specific council-owned lands and reflects the shared commitment of council and Ngāti Oneone to balance mana whenua aspirations with our statutory responsibilities and community obligations.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3106 people had signed an online petition created by the hapū that called for their ancestral lands to be returned.

On June 3, the hapū started inhabiting another tented spot on the esplanade, one street over from Hirini St, called Pā Kāinga.

The movement had been a “mammoth commitment” from a lot of people to do night shifts, and “it hasn’t been easy”, said Gibson.

“One day I got here at 7.15am, and it was zero degrees... but then you get the really rough, howling winds that are blowing all the walls around.”