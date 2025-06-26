Gisborne hapū Ngāti Oneone and supporters in front of Gisborne District Council offices on Thursday morning, after the council voted to develop a statement of intent to investigate the future of council-owned land and vested land within the hapū's rohe. Photo / Zita Campbell
Seats were scarce at Gisborne’s District Council’s packed-out chambers on Thursday morning, as councillors voted to investigate the return of ancestral land to a local hapū.
Members of Ngāti Oneone have inhabited Te Pā Eketū Shed, a warehouse-sized property on Gisborne’s Hirini St, for almost two months as part ofa protest movement they have called “a reclamation of whenua”.
Their original Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae and Pā once stood on the land, now owned by Eastland Port, before they were removed to develop the Gisborne Harbour under the Public Works Act, almost a century ago.
Mayor Rehette Stoltz addressed the councillors and the crowd of hapū members and supporters, saying: “Ngāti Oneone are only asking for little bits of land back ... which are not used.
“But the real question and the real thank you ... is how much they have given to our community.”
“But I think I speak on behalf of this council when I say there is good intent from us to want to work with you.”
The council’s decision was a response to Ngāti Oneone’s online petition, which has called on the council, Trust Tairāwhiti and Eastland Port to return lands not used for core business.
More than 2500 people had signed the petition as of this morning.
Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson told the council: “In times of disaster, you trust us with your most prized possession, which is your people,” she said, noting the hapū’s support during Covid and severe weather events.
“Homelessness is still happening on our side of town ... We think we can do something about it. Please trust us ... We’re good at looking after people.”
The hapū’s protest movement began on May 5.
It was 185 years to the day since Ngāti Oneone’s tīpuna, Rawiri Te Eke Tu, signed “ae ra” on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, said Gibson.
“In this day and age – it is ‘ae ra’ [meaning] – Get it, do it! Support Ngāti Oneone.”
Councillor Rawinia Parata said the council could not continue to ask things of iwi and give nothing back.
“That’s not what partnership is – [partnership] is walking hand and hand.”
Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai thanked the hapū for its “graciousness in opening [its] doors” and meeting with the landowner groups under Trust Tairāwhiti, as well as councillors, and everyone who had been to the protest movement at Te Pā Eketū Shed.
“A lot can be solved by having a cup of tea and a kōrero around a fire. We should have done this a long time ago.”
“Even if parcels are grouped and prioritised, consideration of the request from Ngāti Oneone will be complex and will require significant time and resources.”
In the report, the council acknowledges that other iwi and hapū may also have interests in some of the lands and commits to engaging in a principled and inclusive manner, ensuring all rights and relationships to the whenua are considered.
The statement says it signals the council’s intent to “explore the return or vesting of land to the rightful owner/s where there is no longer a genuine public need, or where ongoing stewardship and use would be more appropriately held by tangata whenua”.
Additionally, the council will engage in good faith with Ngāti Oneone and ensure “the process is transparent, timely, and upholds and enhances the dignity, integrity, and mana of those involved”.
The statement of intent will be presented to the council for adoption on August 14.