Mōrere Hot Springs will likely be closed for weeks after an issue at the spring’s hot water collection point was discovered. It comes only three months after the site reopened following closures that lasted two years. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Mōrere Hot Springs will likely be closed for weeks after an issue at the spring’s hot water collection point was discovered. It comes only three months after the site reopened following closures that lasted two years. Photo / Supplied

The popular Mōrere Hot Springs between Wairoa and Gisborne has again been forced into a weeks-long closure, only a few months after reopening.

Mōrere Hot Springs, or Nga Hua o Mōrere, closed for critical maintenance on March 20.

Matt Tong, Department of Conservation (DoC) operations manager for Tairāwhiti, confirmed on Friday the springs remained closed and DoC did not have an exact date for reopening.

The natural saltwater hot springs had a special opening on December 15 to mark its reopening after two years of closures attributed to natural and supply chain disruptions.

Leadership of the site is driven collectively by Nga Hua o Mōrere steering roopu, including representatives of Rongomaiwahine, Rakaipaaka and DoC.