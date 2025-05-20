Mōrere Hot Springs will reopen on May 26 after being closed in March because of critical infrastructure issues. Photo / James Pocock

The public will soon once again be able to enjoy a local taonga when the Mōrere Hot Springs between Wairoa and Gisborne reopens next week.

An alert on the Department of Conservation website confirmed this week that Mōrere Hot Springs, or Nga Hua o Mōrere, will reopen on Monday, May 26.

The facility closed for critical maintenance on March 20 because of an issue at the springs’ hot water collection point.

A DoC spokesman said at the time it hoped to have the hot springs open again by Easter, but this was delayed largely because of weather conditions, according to a previous update on the Nga Hua o Mōrere Facebook page in April.

The site will have new hours when it reopens, shifting the opening and closing times an hour earlier.