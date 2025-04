A "Live Day" will be held at the East Coast Museum of Technology on Sunday at Makaraka. Photo / Supplied

The East Coast Museum of Technology at Makaraka will host a “Live Day” on Sunday.

Organisers say they are rapt with the way preparations for it have come together.

The Gisborne Amateur Radio Club will put on a display and there will be a “computer fun” classroom running.

There will be displays of stationary engines and model railways, a “domestic bliss” display, visitors will be able to walk through the workshop and take fire engine rides.