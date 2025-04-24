Gordon was taken by surprise when he had his third brush with royalty only last week when he received a framed letter from King Charles.

It was titled A Message to the New Zealand Veterans of the Second World War on the 80th Anniversary of the War’s End.

The King wrote that it was with “great admiration that I write to thank you, once again, for your selfless service in those most difficult and dangerous times”.

The lengthy letter ended with, “it is my fervent hope that the years have brought you to a place of peace, and that peace shall remain with you always”.

Gisborne's last World War II survivor Ken Gordon, who served in the Royal New Zealand Navy, shows the framed letter he received from King Charles.

“I just didn’t believe it,” Gordon said of the moment when he opened the package.

“It came out of the blue – not many would have been sent out.”

It is estimated there are about 400 New Zealand veterans of World War II still living, but there are no official records.

Gordon is not an ardent royalist. His proudest moment was seeing the New Zealand battle ensign as Gambia’s crew went into combat.

He says he enlisted as one of the Navy’s last seaman boys at 14, and experienced combat for the first time at 16.

Gordon said he was never scared during combat – not even the first time.

“You were switched on. You were there to do a job. I felt no fear at all.”

Gordon, a No 2 gunner on an Oerlikon twin-barrel 22mm anti-aircraft gun, said combat was an adrenaline-packed experience with exhilaration and cheering, despite the inherent danger.

“When action stations sounded – what a sight, what a sound. It absolutely switched you on. You were flying, absolutely flying.

“We were cheering. I don’t think the Americans (who were on board the New Zealand cruiser as monitors) could understand it.”

Gambia first saw combat in the Pacific in 1944, participating in US carrier raids.

In 1945, Gambia was part of the British Pacific fleet which attacked Japanese installations and facilities and came under attack from kamikazes for the first time.

Gambia had to slowly tow disabled destroyer HMS Ulster 760 miles (1223 kilometres) to Leyte Gulf and faced the strong possibility of being attacked by Japanese submarines.

Another task in 1945 was screening US aircraft carriers.

The American and British fleets, including the Gambia, could put up an incredible barrage, said Gordon.

“The sky was absolutely pockmarked with black clouds of exploding shells.”

The kamikaze pilots had to run that gauntlet.

“They were going straight for the [aircraft] carriers.”

On August 9, the day the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Gambia was firing on the steelworks at Kamaishi on Honshu Island.

It was the last bombardment of Japan.

“That was the big one. We went in with the British fleet. We went in with no air protection whatsoever.

“We rolled out our white ensign, our battle flag. We had it on our stern and on our masthead.

“It was a big thrill to see New Zealand in action with our flags flying. We were representing New Zealand in the fleet.

“It was a great day. It was the most thrilling part of the war ... it was absolutely incredible.”

After the end of hostilities, the Gambia was attacked as it sailed to Tokyo Bay to represent New Zealand at the formal Japanese surrender.

Japan had accepted the Allies’ demand of unconditional surrender on August 14, 1945.

The attack took place on the morning of August 15, VJ Day, when the Gambia’s crew thought the war was over.

“We were already closing down our armaments and storing away ammunition.”

Many sailors and Royal Marines were on the deck of Gambia when they heard the spine-chilling sound of the kamikaze attack.

“We were taken by surprise.”

Gambia and two American Corsairs opened fire.

“The Americans chopped this guy out of the sky. I wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

Gordon still has a photograph of the deceased Japanese pilot floating past Gambia.

It was this battle that led the New Zealanders to claim they fired the last shots of the war.

Gambia also transferred released Allied Prisoners of War after the Japanese surrender.

Gordon was incensed by their condition after years of Japanese captivity, but he spoke highly of the New Zealand nurses he met.

Originally from Kōpuawhara, near Mahia, Gordon still speaks fondly of meeting fellow resident Nurse Kerr in March 1945.

Gordon was barged to the hospital ship Maunganui to meet Kerr after a signal was sent asking if any sailor on Gambia knew anyone on the hospital ship.

The nurse had looked after him “as a kid” at Kōpuawhara, and had brought some of his brothers and sister into the world.

“Up the gangway [of HS Maunganui] I went,” said Gordon.

“Talk about a mother figure – there she was up the top waiting.

“I was still only 16 or 17. She couldn’t believe it. Here was me, from her knowing me as a kid, and here I was in action and her at the top of the gangway.

“That was fantastic.”

Gordon, if feeling well enough, planned to go to the Gisborne dawn service on Anzac Day morning.