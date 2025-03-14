“Following careful consideration ...[we] will be undertaking a speed review process. The consultation will run for six weeks and will begin following the end of the current speed review consultations,” she said.

The move follows criticism of some speed limit increases under the new Speed Limit rule, introduced last year. It required the automatic speed reversal on some local roads and highways which had lowered speeds since January 1, 2020.

The implementation of speed reversals must be completed by July 1 under the new rule.

Thirty-eight state highway locations managed by NZTA are subject to automatic reversal, and an additional 49 sections had consultation.

The consultation process ran from January 30 to March 13.

About 70 residents gather at the Pines bus stop to show their opposition to speed-limit reversals on SH35 in Gisborne. Veronika Lambert, kneeling, bottom left, organised a petition in 2019 to lower the limit on the road. Photo / Zita Campbell

Gisborne residents this week called it “a slap in the face” that they would not be consulted with after successfully petitioning to have some Gisborne speed limits lowered in Tamarau, Wainui, Okitu and Makarori in 2019 and implemented in 2020.

The Makorori to Pouawa section of the highway finished consultation on Thursday, but the area of Tamarau to Okitu did not fall under the same category and was required to be automatically reversed under the 2024 speed reversals rule.

The Government announced an automatic reversal of the speed limit from 60m east of Wheatstone Rd to about 20m northwest of Coldstream Rd, which will revert to 70km/h and 80km/h in parts from 60km/h.

The other section in Ōkitu, southwest of Wairere Rd to north Sirrah St, will revert to 70km/h from 60km/h.

Stoltz said she was relieved NZTA was listening to a community.

“People cross the state highway all the time, including kids. The [community] came to us with facts, not emotions. For me [lowering the speeds] was a no-brainer.”

Stoltz said she wrote to NZTA chairman Simon Bridges and Minister of Transport Chris Bishop.

“Taking the community voice, saying we have consulted extensively on this before...this means a lot to our community... not even consulting on it is an insult.

“I’m sure they will be inundated with submissions saying that area is a built-up beach area with lots of houses [and] lots of people crossing the state highway.”

Stoltz said she was sure they would see the value in keeping it at 60km/h.

Signs held by residents affected by the speed reversal rule. Photo / Zita Campbell

Resident Veronika Lambert, who started a petition in 2019 that resulted in the lower speed limits in the areas, said the rethink on consultation was “fantastic news”.

Her petition originally sought a speed limit of 50km/h in the areas of Tamarau/Wainui and Ōkitu. However, they only reduced it to 60km/h.

The consultation process was an opportunity to have this relooked at, she said.

“I think this is fantastic news that the minister and NZTA listened to us and let us have our say now. This will also give us a chance to address the high-risk areas around the Pines school bus stop and the Ōkitu Store.

“Our kids cross this part of the highway at least twice every day to catch their school buses and even at the current speed limit this is not a safe enough crossing point.”

Lambert was not the only resident concerned about the school bus stop.

This week, resident Anna Middleton wrote to NZTA, Go Bus and the Ministry of Education regional transport delivery adviser for Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Tararua (Janice Kennerley).

The bus stop sits at a five-way junction, which includes the Wainui Surf Life Saving Club, a beachfront carpark regularly filled with “frothing surfers”, Lysnar Rd with 270 dwellings, State Highway 35 and Moana Rd, she wrote.

Additionally, in the surroundings was the Okitu store, which was a busy rest stop for residents and truck drivers while the surf club held events every weekend throughout the year, Middleton said.

“Then there’s the Pines bus stop that services four school buses transporting school children in and out of Gisborne.

“An increase in speed limit from 60km will cause this 2km section of road to be increasingly more dangerous than it already is ... the Pines bus stop needs to be more clearly marked, with traffic calming signs.”

Speaking with local Democracy Reporting, Middleton said the consultation was a potential opportunity to highlight the concerns around the bus stop safety.

She was hopeful NZTA “will discover that this stretch of road should not be changed” and “stoked” the community showed their support in the NZTA consultation survey for Makorori to Pouawa.