Chrysler Stevens-Mark (left) and Kane Wiremu Te Paa, both of Gisborne, were killed during Stevens-Mark's birthday party last year. Picture supplied
Cries of jubilation came from the High Court at Gisborne today after a jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict for Libya Tamihere on two counts of murder and two of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
About 50 people spilled out of the courthouse following the decision, mostlyfriends and whānau wearing clothing or carrying pictures in memory of the victims – Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Wiremu Te Paa.
One woman exclaimed, “Justice has been served” as she walked out. Some others hugged one another and thanked the court staff present.
“I note the guilty verdict handed down in the Gisborne High Court today, and hope it brings the family and friends of the victims some further closure,” de Lange said.
“I would also like to acknowledge the dedicated and thorough investigation by our police team.”
Tamihere’s sentencing date has been set for October 29 in the High Court at Gisborne.
During the trial, the Crown said Tamihere and the dead man alleged to have been associated with the case had gone to the party uninvited and were repeatedly asked to leave by Stevens-Mark’s family members. They refused to go.
A youth wearing a red T-shirt and cap was asked to remove those items by Tamihere, the Crown said.
A violent altercation ensued, resulting in the two deaths and injuries to others.
The defence had argued it could not be proved that Tamihere had stabbed anyone, nor the intent.
They said he and the deceased, who was earlier charged, had come to drink with a man known to them, victim Te Paa, who they knew through being members of gangs.
During his summary of the case before the jury entered deliberations, Justice David Boldt noted there was mixed testimony from the many witnesses on what had happened.
The jury began deliberations at midday Tuesday and concluded them two days later, at midday today.