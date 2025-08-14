Another man was charged in relation to the incident, but he died earlier this year.

What followed was a two-week trial and two days of jury deliberations before today’s decision.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the police investigation had been “very complex” and it was pleasing to see it progress through the courts.

“I note the guilty verdict handed down in the Gisborne High Court today, and hope it brings the family and friends of the victims some further closure,” de Lange said.

“I would also like to acknowledge the dedicated and thorough investigation by our police team.”

Tamihere’s sentencing date has been set for October 29 in the High Court at Gisborne.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark (left) and Kane Wiremu Te Paa, both of Gisborne, were killed during Stevens-Mark's birthday party last year.

During the trial, the Crown said Tamihere and the dead man alleged to have been associated with the case had gone to the party uninvited and were repeatedly asked to leave by Stevens-Mark’s family members. They refused to go.

A youth wearing a red T-shirt and cap was asked to remove those items by Tamihere, the Crown said.

A violent altercation ensued, resulting in the two deaths and injuries to others.

The defence had argued it could not be proved that Tamihere had stabbed anyone, nor the intent.

They said he and the deceased, who was earlier charged, had come to drink with a man known to them, victim Te Paa, who they knew through being members of gangs.

During his summary of the case before the jury entered deliberations, Justice David Boldt noted there was mixed testimony from the many witnesses on what had happened.

The jury began deliberations at midday Tuesday and concluded them two days later, at midday today.