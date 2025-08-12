Advertisement
High Court jury begins deliberations in Gisborne double murder case

The High Court at Gisborne is hearing the trial of a man accused of two murders after an altercation at a party in Gisborne last year.

The jury in the High Court trial of a man accused of murdering two men after an altercation at a birthday party in Gisborne last year began its deliberations at midday Tuesday.

Libya Tamihere, of Gisborne, has pleaded not guilty to the fatal stabbings of Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Wiremu

