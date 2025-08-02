Advertisement
Emotional testimony in High Court murder trial in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Justice David Boldt is presiding over a murder trial in the High Court at Gisborne. Photo / George Heard

A teenage witness was visibly upset when he described seeing the fatal injuries of Chrysler Stevens-Mark in a murder trial at the High Court in Gisborne on Friday.

Libya Tamihere has pleaded not guilty to murdering Stevens-Mark and Kane Wiremu Te Paa in an altercation at a party in

