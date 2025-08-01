Appearing for the Crown are Leighvi Maynard and Riki Donnelly, while Tiana Epati, Josie Butcher and Manaaki Terekia are the defence lawyers.

The trial is being presided over by Justice David Boldt.

After the 12 jury members were selected, Justice Boldt told them “the less I say the better”, and “now you are judges, too”.

He estimated the case would take up to three weeks.

He advised the jurors to put aside any sympathies or prejudices because some of those involved in the case had gang connections.

“Put aside feelings about gangs.”

He also told them not to make inquiries of their own, whether it be in the community or online. He warned that, if they did, “the trial could collapse”. They could not indulge in online discussion and were instructed not to discuss court matters with anyone outside the jury.

The Crown began by outlining its case, with Maynard speaking about the plans for the birthday party, which was held in a paddock near two homes of Steven-Marks and his family.

Photos were shown in court, as well as CCTV footage outside a shop showing Tamihere and the now-dead man who was charged earlier.

Many others also took photos in a rented photo booth set up at the party site. Some of those pictures were seen in the court. More than 800 pictures were taken in total.

The Crown said Tamihere and the dead man alleged to have been associated with the case had gone to the party uninvited and were repeatedly asked to leave by Steven-Marks’ family members. They refused to go.

A youth wearing a red T-shirt and cap was asked to remove those items by Tamihere, the Crown said.

A violent altercation ensued, resulting in the two deaths and injuries to others.

Epati gave a brief overview, which she said she would continue later in the trial.

She said the two men who went to the party were friends with Te Paa, who had recently returned to Gisborne from the Wellington region.

The confrontation had been between the two men and a large group of people from the party.

The Crown’s first witness was Senior Constable Rex Goodall, who outlined his role in taking photos and drone footage of the scene.

Footage was shown to the court. Police workers in protective equipment could be seen, as well as vehicles parked on properties and on the road.

The trial was adjourned mid-afternoon to resume this morning.