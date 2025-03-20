Voters elect a new Gisborne district council in October, but Mayor Rehette Stolz says postal voting is not fit-for-purpose. A Local Government NZ Electoral Reform Group is proposing changes including moving back to booth voting.
Gisborne local body voters can expect more drop-off points for their ballot papers in October’s election, which could be the last hurrah for postal voting.
The group has asked for public feedback on changes it recommended to the voting system.
Voting would take place over two weeks.
Any changes would not be made before the 2028 elections, but group chairman Nelson Mayor Nick Smith recommended that councils make short-term improvements for this year’s election by offering alternative drop-off points to post boxes – such as “orange bins” at supermarkets and drive-through drop-off points.
Stoltz said the council would look at having more locations for residents to drop off their completed voting forms.
“This is something we have done in the past to make it easier for voters to participate,” she said.
“We will make sure these are distributed across the whole region – not just in the city.
Smith said that while online voting had often been suggested as a viable alternative, attempts over the past three decades to trial it for local elections have been unsuccessful – largely due to security or cost issues.
Security risks have increased because of the growth in hacking, online fraud, and state-sanctioned cyberattacks by authoritarian regimes.
Gisborne Mayor supports four-year terms for local government
“A participation rate of less than half of eligible voters is an existential threat to local government.”
Local body voter turnout across the country was lower compared to central government elections.
Voter turnout in New Zealand councils was close to the middle when compared to similar countries, but it was well below countries such as Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, where local governments traditionally had a greater role with more autonomy.
• The existence of a social norm of non-voting in some families, neighbourhoods and communities.
Other proposals and consultation
Other proposals made by the Electoral Reform Working Group were: to improve civics education; support Local Democracy Reporting; establish an annual Local Government Week; avoid local elections during school holidays; improve information about candidates; make it easier for overseas voting; support candidates with disabilities; and address anomalies in expenditure caps for Māori ward candidates.
“A consistent approach to nationwide civics education that engages our communities and enlightens them to council processes and the importance of voting would be welcome alongside universal and well-resourced promotion and administration of local body elections,” Stoltz said.
“It would be a good starting point to encourage more participation in local elections.”
Stoltz said submitters had noted that information about candidates was sometimes difficult to find or was limited or missing.
“We encourage anyone standing in the elections to let their community know what they stand for.