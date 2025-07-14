Triathlete Tayler Reid with father Andrew at the last time the Tairāwhiti Sports Awards were held - in 2022 - at which Tayler was named winner of the Sportsman and Sports Person categories.

Triathlete Tayler Reid with father Andrew at the last time the Tairāwhiti Sports Awards were held - in 2022 - at which Tayler was named winner of the Sportsman and Sports Person categories.

The Tairāwhiti Sports Awards are returning in 2025 after a three-year absence.

The awards, which acknowledge sporting achievement and contribution from grassroot to the highest international level, are at The Vines Restaurant on Friday, November 14.

Television broadcaster and former Silver Ferns netball international Jenny-May Clarkson will be Master of Ceremonies and chief sponsors are The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay.

Nominations have opened for the awards which feature 17 categories.

“The awards shine a spotlight on sporting excellence and community contribution and offer a powerful platform to recognise those who give their all – whether on the field, behind the scenes, or in support of others," Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti said in a media release.