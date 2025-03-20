Advertisement
Gas water heater stolen from Gisborne shed company

Sheds4u owner Lincoln Wallace described the person who allegedly stole his water heater as "brazen" and "well-prepared". Photo / Sheds4u

Cameras outside a Gisborne shed business caught a person in the middle of an unusual burglary as they used tools to pull a gas water heater off the side of the building.

Sheds4u owner Lincoln Wallace said the theft on Saleyards Rd, Matawhero, was carried out about 2.45am on Thursday.

He described the person as “well-prepared”, with a battery drill and crescent.

“[They] carried a pallet from the roadside to climb up to remove the water heater,” Wallace said.

”They had to unscrew the unit from the wall and disconnect it from the water and gas, which they left running."

“As far as we know that is all they took.”

Wallance said neighbours could smell the gas next door when they arrived at 5am.

“We are lucky there were no sparks.”

He hadn’t experienced a burglary like this before, but said some people had previously pulled up to the building before noticing the cameras and leaving.

“This guy was brazen as ... parked on the road so we couldn’t get his number plate.”

Wallace said he had reported the incident to police.

The cost of replacing the water heater was $1850.

Police have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME

