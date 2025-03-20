Sheds4u owner Lincoln Wallace described the person who allegedly stole his water heater as "brazen" and "well-prepared". Photo / Sheds4u

Cameras outside a Gisborne shed business caught a person in the middle of an unusual burglary as they used tools to pull a gas water heater off the side of the building.

Sheds4u owner Lincoln Wallace said the theft on Saleyards Rd, Matawhero, was carried out about 2.45am on Thursday.

He described the person as “well-prepared”, with a battery drill and crescent.

“[They] carried a pallet from the roadside to climb up to remove the water heater,” Wallace said.

”They had to unscrew the unit from the wall and disconnect it from the water and gas, which they left running."