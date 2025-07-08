The council took over ownership of the building after work at the port required its removal.
The building was relocated to its final site on Hirini St in May 2018 as a temporary measure while the council decided on its future.
Before its removal from the wharf, the building was assessed as having considerable historical heritage significance and was to be given Category B status (a grading system used by the council) and protection under the council’s district plan.
However, that did not eventuate because removing it from the wharf diminished its historical significance.
At a 2023 council operations committee meeting, chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said Ngāti Oneone would not be left out of pocket by taking on responsibility for the building.