Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson said as much rimu as possible would be recycled in various projects “hopefully in places that can be admired by all”.

“We are extremely grateful for the timber given its history,” Gibson said.

The shed had been moved to multiple locations over more than 100 years.

The council took over ownership of the building after work at the port required its removal.

The building was relocated to its final site on Hirini St in May 2018 as a temporary measure while the council decided on its future.

Before its removal from the wharf, the building was assessed as having considerable historical heritage significance and was to be given Category B status (a grading system used by the council) and protection under the council’s district plan.

However, that did not eventuate because removing it from the wharf diminished its historical significance.

The Inner Harbour Wharf Shed before it was demolished. Photo / Liam Clayton.

At a 2023 council operations committee meeting, chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said Ngāti Oneone would not be left out of pocket by taking on responsibility for the building.

Councillor Josh Wharehinga said at the time he was heartened that the council would bear the cost of either removal or demolition because Māori had “a legacy of organisations wanting to give them their second-hand stuff”.

“They [Ngāti Oneone] are doing the region and this council a service by repurposing something that’s been sitting there derelict - that we’ve had no plan for - for a very long time.”