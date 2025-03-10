Advertisement
Currie Construction upskills workers through hands on course

Gisborne Herald
The team involved in the Currie Construction-Ministry of Social Development training programme are (from left) AJ Bishop-Biddle, Taison Witeri, Tim Bishop, Currie Construction director Sam Currie, Joe Banks, Quade Henry, Anton Lee-Kutia and Tommy Bishop. Absent: Michael Chaffey.

The dedication shown to a 12-week training programme involving a Gisborne construction firm has been described as “nothing short of inspiring”.

Currie Construction partnered with the Jobs and Skills Hub of the Ministry of Social Development and a training provider to launch the initiative, which brought together four MSD candidates and four of Currie’s own kaimahi (workers), offering them an opportunity to upskill and grow.

“This programme not only equipped our kaimahi with leadership skills, paving the way for future growth, but also provided four new employees with a solid foundation to launch their careers in the civil industry,” Currie’s health and safety manager Sarah Metcalfe said.

The candidates committed to eight classroom days with a tutor and put in over 500 hours of hands-on work, logging tasks across the civil industry.

“Their dedication was nothing short of inspiring — 100% attendance in class, never missing a day on-site and giving their absolute best every step of the way,” Metcalfe said.

At the end of the programme and having achieved a New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Works Level 2, the four MSD candidates all secured fulltime employment with Currie.

“They are now continuing their journey by studying towards their NZC in Infrastructure Works Level 3.

“For some, this was the first time they had ever taken home a certificate to share with their whānau — an unforgettable moment of pride and achievement.

“This journey has been more than just a training programme. It’s been a life-changing experience for these individuals and a testament to what can be achieved when we invest in people.

“At Currie Construction, we believe in lifting our community and creating pathways to success.

“Partnering with the Jobs and Skills Hub-Ministry of Social Development can change lives, strengthen our workforce and build a brighter future for all,” Metcalfe said.

“A huge mihi to local MSD-Jobs and Skills Hub staff for their support in making this vision a reality.”

