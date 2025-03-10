The team involved in the Currie Construction-Ministry of Social Development training programme are (from left) AJ Bishop-Biddle, Taison Witeri, Tim Bishop, Currie Construction director Sam Currie, Joe Banks, Quade Henry, Anton Lee-Kutia and Tommy Bishop. Absent: Michael Chaffey.

The dedication shown to a 12-week training programme involving a Gisborne construction firm has been described as “nothing short of inspiring”.

Currie Construction partnered with the Jobs and Skills Hub of the Ministry of Social Development and a training provider to launch the initiative, which brought together four MSD candidates and four of Currie’s own kaimahi (workers), offering them an opportunity to upskill and grow.

“This programme not only equipped our kaimahi with leadership skills, paving the way for future growth, but also provided four new employees with a solid foundation to launch their careers in the civil industry,” Currie’s health and safety manager Sarah Metcalfe said.

The candidates committed to eight classroom days with a tutor and put in over 500 hours of hands-on work, logging tasks across the civil industry.

“Their dedication was nothing short of inspiring — 100% attendance in class, never missing a day on-site and giving their absolute best every step of the way,” Metcalfe said.