Fire and Emergency New Zealand specialist fire investigators went to a Gisborne home in Abbott St on Wednesday to commence an inquiry into how a fire started. Photo / Murray Robertson

Two Gisborne men at a house on Abbott St, Te Hapara, have their dog to thank for waking them as a fire started in their home early on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent crews to the house just before 4.30am.

“The two adult males in the house were woken by their dog,” a senior firefighter said.

“One of them told us he wasn’t sure what was happening initially, but then he smelt smoke and saw the fire starting.

“They attempted to hold it with a garden hose but it was beyond them.”