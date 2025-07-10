“There is plenty of helpful advice for carers that can be passed on to other family members who may be struggling to communicate with a person with dementia/mate wareware and not understand how they can be a more engaging supporter,” Robinson said.
Many myths surrounded dementia, including confusion over Alzheimer’s and dementia, Robinson said.
“There is no difference [between them] ... Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and there are three other very common types.
“We are still asked if it can be prevented, and some people ask if it is contagious.
“While a huge amount of research is going into trying to identify what and when the causes of dementia occur in the brain, there is still no cure.
“Sadly, dementia is a progressive disease. However, the symptoms can be slowed down and managed.”
Those interested in participating need to register, which costs $20. This can be done by contacting gisborne.alzheimers@xtra.co.nz or by ringing 8670752.
To get to the workshop venue, take Gate 2 at Gisborne Hospital, turn right and go past the mental health addiction care facility to find the Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti building.