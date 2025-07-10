Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson is hosting a Living with Dementia interactive workshop on July 24 at the organisation's Sherwood Club Lounge at Gisborne Hospital.

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti says it is committed to breaking the stigma around dementia/mate wareware and improving the lives of those who live with the disease.

The organisation is hosting a Living with Dementia interactive workshop on Thursday, July 24, at its Sherwood Club Lounge at Gisborne Hospital from 10am to 12.30pm.

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson said a person was diagnosed with dementia every three seconds worldwide.

Over 82 million people had the disease, and at least that number again were caring for a loved one with it.

The workshop will cover simple and effective communication techniques for engaging with people with dementia, as well as how to help them retain some independence in their own homes.