A second fire at an Abbott St house in the space of three days appears to have been deliberately lit.
Emergency services were called to the Kāinga Ora house in Te Hapara, Gisborne at around 11am on Saturday after a fire started in the lounge.
Firefighters put it out and damage was limited to that room and smoke damage to an adjoining kitchen. The cause was not suspicious.
At around 3.20am Tuesday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand received 111 calls from neighbours about another fire in the front of the same home.