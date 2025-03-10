An Abbott St house fire on Tuesday morning started in the area of the front porch. Firefighters got there in time to stop it spreading further after 111 calls from neighbours. It was the second fire at the house in three days. Photo / Murray Robertson

An Abbott St house fire on Tuesday morning started in the area of the front porch. Firefighters got there in time to stop it spreading further after 111 calls from neighbours. It was the second fire at the house in three days. Photo / Murray Robertson

A second fire at an Abbott St house in the space of three days appears to have been deliberately lit.

Emergency services were called to the Kāinga Ora house in Te Hapara, Gisborne at around 11am on Saturday after a fire started in the lounge.

Firefighters put it out and damage was limited to that room and smoke damage to an adjoining kitchen. The cause was not suspicious.

The lounge in the home sustained serious fire damage in Saturday morning's fire. The cause in that case was not suspicious, firefighters said. Photo / Murray Robertson

At around 3.20am Tuesday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand received 111 calls from neighbours about another fire in the front of the same home.