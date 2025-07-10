“While it is heartbreaking to see the hounds go, we take great comfort in knowing they are going to good homes.”

Most of their pack has gone to other hunts, “where they will continue to be cherished and valued”, he said.

“Our sincere thanks go to everyone who joined us and paid tribute to our hunt’s long and storied history.

“Special appreciation to Grant, Harvey, Buzz and Ken for speaking with such kindness, honesty and respect about our hunt. Also, what a tribute to Mahia Hunt Inc, in the form of a poem from one of our members, Jack Tarrant.

“A huge thank you to the Goldstones for so graciously hosting the day and, above all, our heartfelt admiration and gratitude to Lilly Sherriff, whose leadership and dedication as huntsman this season has inspired us all. You’ve done the hunt proud, Lilly.”

Munro told the Gisborne Herald there were not enough members of the hunt to support organising fixtures.

“With the loss of riders in those smaller parts of the hunting region, more of the workload has fallen to fewer and fewer people.”

He said the hunt had “well over 100″ members in the year 2000, when it celebrated its 100th centenary.

“We saw a significant decline in membership after that period.”

In 2024, they had dwindled to 37 senior members, with only 12 to 14 of those living in the Mahia Hunt area.

“More and more rural properties have adopted farm bikes instead of horses, leading to a drop in the number of horses that are out there.”

He said Mahia Hunt was well supported by members from outside the region, from the Poverty Bay and Hawke’s Bay hunts. Retired members also continued to support the upkeep of a pack of hounds.

Once it was agreed that the hunt was no longer sustainable, the members decided to “go out with a bang” and organised a big week of events in late April, which also acknowledged the hunt’s 125th anniversary.

About 340 riders helped celebrate the opening hunt of the week at Pongaroa Station, formerly owned by one of the founders of the hunt, George Ormond.

Munro said hunting on horseback remained strong in other regions, and he hoped remaining members from Mahia would support the Poverty Bay Hunt or the Hawke’s Bay Hunt.

“It is incredibly sad, it has been a really good social and sporting opportunity for rural people.”

Mahia Hunt was established in 1900, the same year the New Zealand Hunts’ Association was founded.

Their colours were issued to them in 1904, an old gold collar on a green coat.