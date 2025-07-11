The Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk has had an 18% jump in bed night bookings for the 2025-2026 period, according to the Conservation Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

An increase in bed nights booked this year for the Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk is a good sign for conservation tourism and local businesses, says Conservation Minister Tama Potaka.

Great Walk bed night bookings across New Zealand are up by more than 10,000 compared with last year.

Potaka said in a press release that totalled more than 140,000 bed nights, bringing in more than $9 million to the Department of Conservation.

The Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk bed night opening day bookings totalled 7569 – 7053 New Zealanders and 516 overseas visitors – up 18% on last year.

It was the highest percentage increase across the country’s Great Walks.