“People across the world are dreaming of walking our beautiful whenua and Great Walks bookings are our golden tickets,” Potaka said.
In 2024, nearly three-quarters of international visitors said they did a hike, walk or tramp while in Aotearoa New Zealand, and around half visited a National Park.
Conservation-related tourism is worth around $3.4 billion a year to the country.
“This is great for local businesses, local jobs and incomes. Before and after their walk they stay, eat and adventure locally, injecting money into local economies,” Potaka said.
“The Government is backing sustainable conservation tourism that supports local economies.
“That’s why we will continue to invest funds from the International Visitor Levy into protecting and enhancing our biodiversity such as in Rakiura National Park.”
DoC’s list of the top 10 most popular campgrounds includes Anaura Bay on the East Coast.