

Northland's Lotto winning run has continued with a ticket sold in Kerikeri wining $500,000 on Saturday - the 18th First Division winner from the region this year.

A ticket sold at Kerikeri New World won $500,000 in Saturday night's draw, giving its holder the perfect pre-Christmas gift.

Northland Lotto players are on a winning streak. Three Lotto First Division prizes have been won in the past six weeks and 18 sold in the region this year.

Two Lotto players - from Whangārei and Kerikeri - scooped $200,000 each with Lotto First Division in early November, and in October a Whangārei man took home a $250,000 Lotto First Division prize.

The lucky Northland trio includes a Whangārei woman who won her $200,000 Lotto First Division prize on her dip ticket bought at Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto.

Those wins closely followed a Whangārei man winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division on October 24, with a ticket sold at New World Regent.

So far this year, 17 Northland Lotto players have taken home Lotto First Division prizes - including three players who have become overnight millionaires with the largest win an $8.3 million Powerball win on April 4.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Auckland and Canterbury will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $133,333 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Woodward Dairy in Auckland, Countdown The Palms in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

The winning Lotto numbers were 5, 7, 18, 22, 29 and 40, with the bonus number 25 and Powerball number 6.