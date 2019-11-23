And then there were none.

A month after Rotorua's oldest family business, Webbs Shoes (Our People, October 26), closed its doors the man who's almost certainly the CBD's remaining sole trader is following in its footsteps.

A week today Dave Prendergast will walk away from Pukuatua St where he's traded in two shops and under various names, most latterly Furniture Court and Bedstop, for a shade under three decades.

Dave doesn't leave retailing willingly, changing times, shopping trends and his location have forced him to quit while he's ahead – just.

His simply stated "my landlord has been very patient

