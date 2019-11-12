A new report has revealed distressing and violent behaviour by students at Northland primary and intermediate schools as teachers details the horrors faced in classrooms.

Those include a child trying to drive her head through a window, others who attempted to inflict injuries on themselves and those who physically attacked their teachers.

Whangārei principal Pat Newman says child mental health services need to work closer with schools.

"How many times do we have to go and say there is problem?"

The report has come from the Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association and paints a picture of schools assailed by extreme

