Former Northern Districts all-rounder Jono Boult showed he had lost none of his skills when Element IMF Cadets posted a seven-wicket win over Geyser City in the Bay of Plenty Cup.

The Rotorua Baywide newcomers were bowled out for 117 with BJ Astwood and Cameron Ingram showing some defiance with the bat. However, the first innings belonged to Cadets skipper Boult who took six wickets for just 18 runs and snared a catch in the field for good measure.

New Zealand Under-19 batsman Fergus Lellman anchored Cadets' seven-wicket victory with 47 runs while both Andrew Mascall and Jacob Logan reached the 20s before being dismissed.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō came of age when they defeated Bayleys Central Indians and moved into the Bay of Plenty Cup top four for the first time since joining the Baywide ranks three seasons ago.

The Rotorua combined side batted first at Smallbone Park and were bowled out for 150. Stephen Nicholls continued his sterling run of form to top score with 71 runs. Nicholls' knock took him to 297 runs, at a remarkable average of 95.67, in six rounds of the competition. Lake Taupō bowler Drew Brierly weaved some magic with the ball in taking five wickets for 36 runs.

An opening stand of 61 runs from Drew Brierley and Habib Malik set a solid Lake Taupō platform for victory. Michael Mitchell, batting at three, steered his team to the upset win with an unbeaten half-century in his side's convincing six-wicket win.

New World Te Puke skipper Stephen Crossan took control of his team's turn at bat against Carrus Mount Maunganui, smacking 110 of 102 balls. Blair McKenzie contributed a handy 40, while Nick Smith and Dale Swan took three wickets apiece for Mount Maunganui, as Te Puke reached 243/9.

Mount Maunganui were on the back foot at 69/5. Ben Musgrave stabilised his side's innings with 72 runs before the Te Puke bowlers struck back to remove their opponents for 177. Christian MacDonald and Cam Riley did plenty of damage with the ball, grabbing three wickets each.

Eve's Realty Greerton managed a one-wicket win against Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College. The Tauranga students took first use of the batting strip and posted 147 all out. Dillon Preston was in good touch, top scoring with 51 runs.

At 77/2, the defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders seemed on track for victory. Excellent Tauranga Boys' work in the field and some tight bowling paid dividends and at 130/9, Greerton looked headed for defeat. A sterling knock of 36 not out from Josh Bates and the fighting qualities of number 11 batsman James Boyd got Greerton home to a one-wicket victory. Kieran New played a big part in the extremely close finish with three vital wickets.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results - November 9

Geyser City 117 (BJ Astwood 30, Cameron Ingram 26; Jono Boult 6/18) lost to Cadets 118/3 (Fergus Lellman 47, Andrew Mascall 25, Jacob Logan 20).

Tauranga Boys' College 147 (D Preston 51; Jared Tutty 3/17) lost to Greerton 148/9 (Josh Bates 36no, Umesh Ranaraja 28; Kieran New 3/49).

Te Puke 243/9 (Stephen Crossan 110; Nick Smith 3/32, Dale Swan 3/58) defeated Mount Maunganui 177 (Ben Musgrave 72, Peter Drysdale 34; Christian MacDonald 3/30, Cameron Riley 3/31).

Central Indians 150 (Stephen Nicholls 71, Lovely Sandhu 25; Drew Brierley 5/36) lost to Lake Taupō 152/4 (Michael Mitchell 50no, Drew Brierley 46).

Points Table

Greerton 41, Te Puke 35, Mount Maunganui 26, Cadets 23, Lake Taupō CC 23, Central Indians 17, Tauranga Boys' College 14, Geyser City 5.