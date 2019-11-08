"It was this big!"

"It only just got away!"

"The secret to the best smoked trout is ..."

Every fisherman has a story.

Next weekend, anglers from all over New Zealand will have the opportunity to let their rods do the talking when they descend on Rotorua for the 14th annual Clubs New Zealand National Trout Fishing Competition.

