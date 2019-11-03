The New Zealand Aria, formerly known as the Lockwood Aria, has been held in Rotorua since 1946 and has become a staple on not only the local events calendar but also a "must win" for any up-and-coming classical singers. Journalist Scott Yeoman chats to the latest winner and finds out why hearing her name called out as the winner was a jaw-dropping experience.

A Kiwi outsang two Australia-based singers to win the prestigious Lockwood New Zealand Aria competition in Rotorua at the weekend.

Elizabeth Mandeno, from Auckland, took out first place in a field of 40 entrants, from New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

Ayako Ohtake was second and Kirsten Jones was third, both of them Australia-based.

The event, which was held this year at Distinction Hotel and Destiny Church Auditorium in Rotorua, has been around since 1946. This was the 73rd edition.

It is the largest annual competition of its kind in New Zealand and this year there was a prize pool of more than $45,000 up for grabs.

Mandeno told the Rotorua Daily Post she was "absolutely thrilled" to have won.

"I hope someone captured my expression on camera when it was announced because it came as a huge surprise. It honestly could have been any of us, I thought all the finalists were incredible, and I'm excited to see what they all do in the future."

The 29-year-old grew up in Auckland in a musical family and studied at the University of Auckland and the Wales International Academy of Voice. She is a current Freemasons Opera Artist with New Zealand Opera and a former Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artist.

Lockwood New Zealand Aria chairwoman Jo-Anne La Grouw said the singers were getting "better and better each year" and this year's competition was "brilliant".

She praised the high quality of the entrants, many of whom, she said, were "extremely young to be doing so well".

La Grouw said two adjudicators from Australia were "blown away" by the "extremely high" calibre of the singers.

"And they couldn't get over the number of male voices. They said, 'we just don't get that in Australia'."

Six Australians in total entered the main, open-class event and four of them got into the finals. There was also an American entrant.

The Festival Weekend of Song also included several restricted age-group competitions and altogether there were close to 100 singers taking part.

La Grouw said if she and the other organisers were to continue to grow and improve the event, they would need to return to the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

She hoped that would happen within the next couple of years.

"And then it will be all go because that will be our 75th anniversary."