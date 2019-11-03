On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The New Zealand Aria, formerly known as the Lockwood Aria, has been held in Rotorua since 1946 and has become a staple on not only the local events calendar but also a "must win" for any up-and-coming classical singers. Journalist Scott Yeoman chats to the latest winner and finds out why hearing her name called out as the winner was a jaw-dropping experience.
Ayako Ohtake was second and Kirsten Jones was third, both of them Australia-based.
The event, which was held this year at Distinction Hotel and Destiny Church Auditorium in Rotorua, has been around since 1946. This was the 73rd edition.
It is the largest annual competition of its kind in New Zealand and this year there was a prize pool of more than $45,000 up for grabs.
Mandeno told the Rotorua Daily Post she was "absolutely thrilled" to have won.
"I hope someone captured my expression on camera when it was announced because it came as a huge surprise. It honestly could have been any of us, I thought all the finalists were incredible, and I'm excited to see what they all do in the future."
The 29-year-old grew up in Auckland in a musical family and studied at the University of Auckland and the Wales International Academy of Voice. She is a current Freemasons Opera Artist with New Zealand Opera and a former Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artist.