How to keep packaged food fresh without soft plastic is a global dilemma.

An inventive Taupo teenager has come up with a solution, and, in a year of achievement, Brooke Moore, 16, has just picked up a GirlBoss award.

The Year 12 Tauhara College student's fascination with molecular gastronomy has led to her inventing a biodegradable and edible food wrap. Aptly named Wrapt, if Brooke's invention can be applied on a mass scale to everyday packaging, then food packaging will change forever.

READ MORE:
Spanish food wizard brings molecular gastronomy to Auckland
Restaurant review: Harbour Society
A decade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.