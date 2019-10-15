READ MORE:
$80m Māori-centric hotel planned for Rotorua will be 'unlike anything else in the world'
Rotorua Lakefront development blessed in early morning ceremony
Premium - Rotorua's first five-star Pullman Hotel to open by summer

Local drinkers at VC's Turf Bar on Arawa St are upset their favourite watering hole will be demolished to make way for an $80 million Māori-centric hotel in Rotorua.

The iconic pub will be pulled down, along with two other business sites on the block, to make way for the new hotel that's tipped to be a world first.

Rotomā No.1 Incorporation

