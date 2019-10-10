Serious crashes on stretches of state highways around the Bay of Plenty have prompted the NZ Transport Agency to take action.

The agency is proposing to reduce speeds on State Highway 5 at Waiotapu, on SH33 at Paengaroa, and SH33 and SH30 between Okere Falls and Rotokawa Rd.

Speeds along eight different stretches of road could be reduced to between 60km/h and 80km/h.

Businesses in these areas have welcomed the news.

Advertisement

Between 2009 and 2018 there were 20 crashes at Waiotapu, resulting in five serious injuries.

In the same period, five people died and 26 people were seriously injured in crashes on SH33 and 30.

NZTA acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said even a small reduction in speed could make a difference.

Rotorua Rural Community Board chairwoman Shirley Trumper said getting to the submissions period for Waiotapu had been a long journey, starting with a petition five or six years ago.

"We've had a number of meetings with them [NZTA] and the community and are now finally into the submission stage."

Trumper said while 80km/h would be welcome, she called for a 60km/h limit as the road was driven by "every vehicle going south on SH5".

Road closed near Okere Falls due to fatal car crash on November 18. Photo / File

Waiotapu Tavern manager Sandy Nicholls agreed with Trumper's calls for a limit lower than the proposed 80km/h.

"Even at 80, it's still fast ... Near misses happen at least once a day, sometimes up to 10 times a day.

Advertisement

"In the tavern, you hear trucks on their horns."

Nicholls agreed 60km/h would be a good alternative and said cars turning out of Waiotapu Loop Rd were the biggest issue.

"It's scary. You sit hear and hear the horns and just cringe and think 'is it going to hit?'"

Manager Vicki McDonald said the proposed reduction was a "good move".

"There are so many near misses every day. We cringe in the pub."

At Paengaroa, liquor store manager Prince Kumar agreed the speed needed reducing.

"I agree it is dangerous ... There are often crashes, a couple a month."

Kumar said he often heard horns sounding if people made mistakes.

The proposed changes are part of the Safe Network Programme, in which the transport agency identified highways where lower speed limits could help save lives and reduce serious crashes, and where communities wanted change.

The agency is also adding roadside safety barriers, rumble strips and wide centrelines along the state highway between Wairakei and SH38.

I'Anson said the improvements, combined with an appropriate speed limit, would help prevent further crashes at Waiotapu.

"Waiotapu is a busy area, with several businesses and intersections leading to tourist destinations. There's limited space for traffic to turn and the current road layout makes it hard for drivers to see what's ahead.

"Reducing the speed limit on the short stretch through the settlement is a relatively simple way to make this area safer, without impacting travel times significantly."

The formal consultation period on all the changes runs until October 25. To make a submission, visit the transport agency's website.



The proposed changes

• Existing 100km/h reduced to 80km/h for a stretch of 977m through the settlement of Waiotapu on SH5.

• Existing 70km/h reduced to 60km/h on SH33 Paengaroa from 120m north of Lemon Rd to 110m south-west of Partridge Lane.

• Existing 70km/h reduced to 60km/h on SH33 Okere Falls from 390m north of Trout Pool Rd to 1,566m south of Trout Pool Rd.

• Existing 100 km/h reduced to 80km/h on SH33 from 1566m south of Trout Pool Rd to 703m north-east of Hamurana Rd.

• Existing 100km/h and 70km/h limits reduced to 60km/h on SH33 from 703m north-east of Hamurana Rd to 64m south of Okawa Bay Rd.

• Existing 100km/h reduced to 80km/h on SH33 From 64m south of Okawa Bay Rd to the SH33/SH30 intersection.

• Existing 100km/h reduced to 80km/h or 60km/h at the intersection of SH33 and SH30. The speed limit would temporarily lower to 60km/h when someone is turning right into or out of SH30 east.

• Existing 100km/h reduced to 80km/h on SH30 from 353m east of the SH33/SH30 intersection to 140m north of Rotokawa Rd.