Artworks by eight Rotorua students are being exhibited in a national exhibition in Wellington.

Ringa Toi Student Exhibition is an annual exhibition showcasing the artwork of students from around New Zealand, with a focus on Toi Māori (Māori art).

Students whose work was featured come from Rotorua Boys' High School, Rotorua Lakes High School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu.

Year 12 student Ben Balle (Tuhourangi) has returned home to Rotorua after living in Auckland.

It was his first year taking the photography class but he said being included in the Ringa Toi exhibition had opened his eyes

