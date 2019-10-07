On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It was his first year taking the photography class but he said being included in the Ringa Toi exhibition had opened his eyesto a future in photography.
"It has really shown me my potential.
"I never considered it growing up, but I was into wildlife photography. So I decided to give it a go this year."
Balle's photo series was initially a candid shot but in reflection, he wanted to capture his feelings while being in his happy place.
"It's that feeling of returning home after a long time. This place keeps me grounded and I wanted to capture that environment."
Four of Rotorua Boy's High School senior carving students were selected to participate including Waerea Hohepa who created a tewhatewha (long-handled Māori club) symbolising the importance of holding on to the values within your whānau.
"I was very impressed with the meaning each student was able to come up with as it showed their ability to express their ideas at a higher level.
"Many of our senior students are producing work at excellence level and perhaps next year they will get the chance to exhibit as well."
It was not just about the students as on the opening night the New Zealand Qualification Authority (NZQA) honoured the memory of Rotorua Boys' old boy Craig Callaghan for being the person who convinced NZQA to hold an annual exhibition of Māori art.
This year marked the fourth Ringa Toi exhibition and NZQA deputy chief executive Alex Bidois said, "NZQA is delighted to co-ordinate Ringa Toi, which celebrates talented young artists working in Toi Māori".
"Showcasing young artists encourages creative expression about our culture and history while celebrating the survival of traditional art forms such as raranga [weaving]."
The exhibition opened in Wellington on September 25 and runs until October 4.
Three students from Te Kura o Te Koutu had work exhibited but could not be reached before deadline.
Art Types Exhibited
• Toi wharepora (weaving) • Toi matihiko (digital) • Toi matatuhi (printmaking) • Toi waituhi (paint, ink, drawing) • Toi matarau (multi-media) • Toi whakairo (carving).