Two years ago, Anahera Mohi struggled to look at herself in the mirror.

She was depressed, in a toxic relationship and hating the person she had let herself become.

These days, that is hard to believe. She is one of the stars in the Bay of Plenty Volcanix squad and rarely seen without a smile.

Some days are still harder than others but she has learned how to seek positivity, always looking to uplift others and, most importantly, herself.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and Mohi wants to share her story with others, letting them know it's okay

Where to get help: