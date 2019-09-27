In part two of this All Blacks feature we take a closer look at the Bay's men in black. Twenty-three have made the cut in the last century and, with the 2019 Rugby World Cup under way, sports reporter David Beck and Bay of Plenty Rugby statistician and historian Brent Drabble put their heads together to come up with a first XV of Bay of Plenty All Blacks.* Some players, such as Sam Cane, picked themselves while other positions caused more debate. Here is what they came up with.

*Includes players who were members of the Bay of Plenty Rugby

1. Steven McDowell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. Hika Reid

3. Eric Anderson

4. Arthur Jennings

Related articles:

5. Gary Braid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

6. Tanerau Latimer

7. Sam Cane

8. Frank Shelford

9. Kevin Senio

10. John Brake

11. Grant Batty

12. William 'Bill' Gray

13. Edward 'Eddie' Stokes

14. Mark Taylor

15. Greg Rowlands