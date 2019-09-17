Belief the "city is dying" has prompted calls for a co-ordinated approach to crime and homelessness in the CBD.

At a Tourism Industry Aotearoa-led meeting mayoral and Rotorua Lakes Council candidates were asked to give their views on Airbnbs, inner-city crime, homelessness, targeted rates and freedom camping, before taking questions from the floor.

During the questions Hennessy's Irish Bar publican Reg Hennessy told candidates a facilitated response to homelessness and crime was needed.

"Our city is dying ... because of what is going on in our streets."

What candidates said at the meeting