Belief the "city is dying" has prompted calls for a co-ordinated approach to crime and homelessness in the CBD.

At a Tourism Industry Aotearoa-led meeting mayoral and Rotorua Lakes Council candidates were asked to give their views on Airbnbs, inner-city crime, homelessness, targeted rates and freedom camping, before taking questions from the floor.

During the questions Hennessy's Irish Bar publican Reg Hennessy told candidates a facilitated response to homelessness and crime was needed.

"Our city is dying ... because of what is going on in our streets."

Advertisement

Tourism businesses pleaded for council contenders to take urgent action to reduce crime and homelessness in the central city.

Outgoing councillor Karen Hunt, who held the inner-city revitalisation portfolio, later told the Rotorua Daily Post fixing inner-city problems required a community approach.

"It is a far greater issue and not simply going to be solved by one initiative. It's a multi-faceted problem, it's been years in the making and is going to take a few years to solve. However with all businesses working together, we can make inroads."

Outgoing councillor Karen Hunt . Photo / File

Hunt said the council had made some improvements to address CBD safety, including improved CCTV cameras, infrastructure investment and a summer safety initiative which was continued.

However, she said more could be done and it didn't all fall on the council.

"The building owners and retailers have some responsibility ... It's about the whole community coming together and coming up with a range of solutions."

Hunt wasn't convinced the city was dying.

"I believe our city is starting to turn the tide."

Advertisement

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chairman Bryce Heard agreed a solution needed to involve the whole community.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / File

"It's not a council issue, it's not a central Government issue or a community issue, it's all of ours and we all point the finger at each other.

"There are lots of people working in this space, it just does not seem to be well co-ordinated."

Hennessy stood by his comments when later speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post.

"I believe if we keep going the way we're going Rotorua will be a day destination. People will stay in Tauranga or Taupō or outlying areas ... The town will slowly die."

Hennessy said people on the street were not retailers' responsibility but the issue was the whole community's problem.

Reg Hennessy from Hennessy's Irish Bar. Photo / File

"I can't believe anyone with wisdom would believe people who run shops are responsible for those people. We've got enough responsibility with staff and customers.

"I'd love to see this sorted but it needs some people to really think it through not just brush it aside."

Honey Comb owner Sarah Pearson agreed the city was dying and called for police officers to patrol the streets and be visible.

Honeycomb owner Sarah Pearson. Photo / File

Just this week someone scratched tagging into her shop window. Previously she was punched in the face by a woman she was trying to help.

She said the issue wasn't usually homeless people but some youth or gang members.

Pearson said there were issues outside the shop on a daily basis and bigger incidents weekly.

"In this town we have a few pockets of issues because they are small they are ignored.

"This is a massive tourist town. If we do not have tourists it will die."

Pearson acknowledged the work that had been done to beautify the CBD.

"The amount of people who tell me how beautiful our marigolds are, we don't need marigold, we need police officers."

Rotorua area commander Inspector Brendon Keenan said the police were committed to ensuring the safety of all who worked and lived in the CBD and they worked with other agencies and local businesses.

"An example of this is the ongoing Safe City Guardians programme, which is a partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council and businesses and involves safety patrols in the CBD.

"[We are] also focused on enforcing liquor laws and working with licenced premises to ensure the city is a safe environment for everyone at all times of day."

Keenan encouraged people to dial 111 if they had immediate concerns for their or others' safety, or 105 if it was not urgent.

What candidates said at the meeting

STEVE CHADWICK

She was willing to lead a housing plan if re-elected mayor. It would cover the central-city issues, the loss of rentals to the Airbnb market, the availability of land and social sector providers.

DENNIS CURTIS

The council needs to help lead a response.

"We don't have a choice about whether we are going to stand up and do it."

MEREPEKA RAUKAWA - TAIT

Crime and homelessness in the central city are not a good look but need "hardcore work".

"The homeless have high and complex needs. It is not just about housing."

RYAN GRAY

A ban on begging and rough sleeping will not work in Rotorua.

"I would prefer that we partner with Government and social service agencies to address the underlying issues as to why people are homeless."

OSCAR NATHAN

The central-city problems are getting worse. Rotorua needs to "be careful not to kill the golden goose [the tourism industry]".

TRISH HOSKING

Rotorua's homeless shelter is not in the right place and it needs to be away from the central city.

BRENDAN DAVIS

Rotorua's homeless shelter is not in the right place.

DAVE DONALDSON

He and the mayor had been meeting monthly with police and were raising the inner-city issues "at every opportunity".