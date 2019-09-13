A child on a bike was injured after hitting one of a number of election signs which breached Hastings District Council's District Plan.
However, Regional Council candidate Rick Barker, the third of three candidates to put his sign on the berm in Havelock North, says he directly asked the council before doing so.

"I was unsure exactly who owned the property so I rang the council ... and I described to them with particularity about where the spot was and the fact that there were five signs already on that area of land and asked if I could put my

