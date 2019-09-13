On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Rotorua marae has banned fizzy drinks and plastic bottles - a move a health professional has described as ''trailblazing''.
The chairwoman of Ohinemutu's Tūnohopū Marae, Norma Sturley, said all 20 trustees were involved in the decision gradually introduced over winter to ban soft drinks and plastic bottles (not just single-use), both large and small.
"The amount of sugar in the fizzy drinks we were serving to our tamariki and adults was the reason we banned them ... We wanted our tamariki and adults to get used to drinking our lovely chilled water straight from the tap," Sturley said.
"Alsothe number of plastic bottles collected over a period of time was phenomenal and we realised it couldn't be any good for the environment when disposing of them."