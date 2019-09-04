All walks of life, putting themselves in other's shoes.

That is what you will step across at the 2019 Rotorua Big Sleepout tomorrow (Thursday) night.

So far 43 participants - including politicians, Te Arawa leaders, students, and parents - have signed up to spend the night sleeping rough to fundraise for Lifewise's efforts to end homelessness.

MetService predicts occasional rain and northerlies in Rotorua tomorrow, and early rain on Friday, so participants could be in for a soggy night at the Village Green.

Previous events have raised $40,000 in 2015 and $28,000 in 2016, and this year $31,287 has already been raised by those taking part armed with just their sleeping bags and cardboard.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology student Naomi Lomas and her tutor Nick Hoete have put their hand up.

Lomas said hearing Visions of Helping Hand Trust founders Tiny and Lynley Deane speak to her class had inspired her to put her hand up.

"Not long after that, I heard the advertisement on the radio for this event ... If the Deanes are doing that I can just do one night to show them there is support out there."

She said she did not know what to expect on the night.

"I've never done anything like this before."

Meanwhile, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick told the Rotorua Daily Post "[I] genuinely want to experience what those less fortunate have to go through every day."

She said Lifewise's Housing First support was "doing a great job of providing wrap-around services into supported living".

Chadwick said getting a good night's sleep was going to be a challenge.

"I will be safe and hopefully warm."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said addressing homelessness was one of the main reasons he got into politics.

When he was asked to take part in the Big Sleepout he could not say no.

"I love my bed, but I will have to be on the hard, cold ground," he told the Rotorua Daily Post.

He said Housing First and the Ministry of Social Development funding for Visions of a Helping Hand in Rotorua were helping but "there is no easy solution and we need this issue on the table".

Turanga Merito, Mercia Yates, Krissie Knapp, Norma Sturley, Iris Hayward and John Ransfield are other pubic figures taking part.

The regional manager of Lifewise Rotorua, Haehaetu Barrett, said Lifewise needed help to keep helping former rough sleepers sustain their tenancies, address health needs, and achieve their goals with Housing First.

"One of the biggest issues is finding suitable housing stock in Rotorua. We hope that Thursday's event will not only raise much-needed funds to ensure wrap-around support for the homeless community but also encourage landlords to come forward with housing stock so we can ensure homelessness is brief, rare and non-reoccurring."

The event will open with a karakia at 6pm, ahead of dinner, presentations and an open forum.

Participants will finish up between 7am and 10am on Friday.

They will be using public toilet facilities at the Green.

Rotorua Lakes Council has provided the venue and equipment including gazebos, fencing, cones, sound system and power supply, as well as health and safety advice.

To donate, go to the Big Sleepout Rotorua website.