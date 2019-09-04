On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Chadwick said getting a good night's sleep was going to be a challenge.
"I will be safe and hopefully warm."
Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said addressing homelessness was one of the main reasons he got into politics.
When he was asked to take part in the Big Sleepout he could not say no.
"I love my bed, but I will have to be on the hard, cold ground," he told the Rotorua Daily Post.
He said Housing First and the Ministry of Social Development funding for Visions of a Helping Hand in Rotorua were helping but "there is no easy solution and we need this issue on the table".
Turanga Merito, Mercia Yates, Krissie Knapp, Norma Sturley, Iris Hayward and John Ransfield are other pubic figures taking part.
The regional manager of Lifewise Rotorua, Haehaetu Barrett, said Lifewise needed help to keep helping former rough sleepers sustain their tenancies, address health needs, and achieve their goals with Housing First.
"One of the biggest issues is finding suitable housing stock in Rotorua. We hope that Thursday's event will not only raise much-needed funds to ensure wrap-around support for the homeless community but also encourage landlords to come forward with housing stock so we can ensure homelessness is brief, rare and non-reoccurring."
The event will open with a karakia at 6pm, ahead of dinner, presentations and an open forum.
Participants will finish up between 7am and 10am on Friday.
They will be using public toilet facilities at the Green.
Rotorua Lakes Council has provided the venue and equipment including gazebos, fencing, cones, sound system and power supply, as well as health and safety advice.
To donate, go to the Big Sleepout Rotorua website.