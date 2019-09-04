All walks of life, putting themselves in other's shoes.

That is what you will step across at the 2019 Rotorua Big Sleepout tomorrow (Thursday) night.

So far 43 participants - including politicians, Te Arawa leaders, students, and parents - have signed up to spend the night sleeping rough to fundraise for Lifewise's efforts to end homelessness.

Lifewise Rotorua manager Haehaetu Barrett. Photo / File

MetService predicts occasional rain and northerlies in Rotorua tomorrow, and early rain on Friday, so participants could be in for a soggy night at the Village Green.

Previous events have raised $40,000 in 2015 and $28,000 in 2016, and this year $31,287 has already been raised.

