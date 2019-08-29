"A giant step forward" has been announced in Rotorua, but there's still plenty of work to do.

Those were Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft's words, and they reflected the consensus from national and local leaders alike, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Children's Minister Tracey Martin's announcements at Kaitao Intermediate yesterday.

Rotorua children will be among 21,000 receiving free lunches under the Government's new trial.

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern announces free school lunch trial

Starting next year, roughly 5000 Year 1-8 children across 30 schools in Rotorua and Hawke's Bay will get a free lunch five days a week.

The Government is expecting those 30 schools will become 120

