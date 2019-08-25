The Bay of Plenty Steamers have enjoyed an emphatic start to their 2019 Mitre 10 Cup Championship campaign. In their first games they romped home to bonus point wins over Otago and Waikato. In those games combined they have scored 90 points and conceded 21. Both of those games were played at home venues, in Tauranga and Rotorua, but on yesterday they faced their first away trip and they don't get much more daunting than Auckland at Eden Park. It shaped to be the biggest test yet for the men in blue and gold and they went in

