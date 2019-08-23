An initiative that aims to house 40 ''chronically homeless'' people a year will offer them more than a roof over their heads.

Whangārei's Housing First scheme will also offer wraparound services tailored to suit the individual needs of the people it houses.

The aim is that once they are off the streets or out of emergency housing, other social and health support will kick in immediately.

The scheme's name, Kāinga Pūmanawa, was revealed at a launch yesterday at Terenga Paraoa Mārae in Whangārei.

Spokesperson Liz Cassidy-Nelson said Housing First was not just about getting people into their own homes; it

