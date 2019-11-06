You're just ducking into the city centre to run a quick errand. Do you pay for parking or just risk the ticket? If your answer was the latter, you could be one of the 6100 people who were issued tickets for either overstaying the parking limit or not paying the applicable fee in the last financial year. Reporter Zoe Hunter looks into what message this is sending to people shopping and dining in the CBD and finds out what the city's new mayor thinks


It is going to take more than just addressing parking issues in Tauranga's CBD to revitalise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.