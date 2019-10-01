An $18 million revamp of Scion's Rotorua campus could create "thousands of jobs" and increase export earnings by up to $1 billion, a major stakeholder says.

The revamp of Scion, a Crown Research Institute, includes an exhibition area, public cafe, main reception, meeting rooms and staff and tenant working spaces linked to laboratories and testing facilities. The institute currently employs 295 staff in Rotorua.

Artist's impression of the completed Innovation Hub design at Scion. Image / Supplied
Thirty contractors were currently working onsite to get its three-storey, wooden, "signature" building open next winter.

At the moment the Scion campus has 27 tenants including pest management company Wildland Consultants, the Department of Conservation, Peak

