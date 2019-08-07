Rotorua's Sam Osborne and Samantha Kingsford have continued an impressive run of results on the Xterra Pan Am tour with wins at Xterra Mexico.

It was Osborne's 12th career Xterra World Tour win and his fifth this season, while it's the fourth Xterra major title for Kingsford, her third this year.

Osborne said there was a quality field of athletes including reigning Xterra world champion Rom Akerson, 2016 Cross Tri world champion and Olympian Francisco Serrano and Karsten Madsen and Branden Rakita who are second and third respectively on the Pan Am Tour ladder. Madsen finished second in Mexico and

