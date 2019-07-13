What a rollercoaster the last couple of weeks have been for Tauranga Sports.

In the final game of the Premier 1 round robin they were hammered 58-12 at home by Te Puna. It was a game during which Tauranga struggled for continuity in attack and a real momentum killer going into the knockout stages.

On Saturday, they hosted the defending champions Te Puke in the semifinals and produced quite the turn around. Tauranga Sports were back to their attacking best as they ran in tries from all over the field to win 49-32 and book their spot in the final.

