Part of Crown Rd in Taupō is closed today following subsidence that caused the road to open up, cutting water and wastewater to about 30 properties.

Taupō District Council said the road was closed immediately following the incident which was reported just after 1am.

The occupants of two houses closest to the damage chose to self-evacuate as a precaution.

Power was also cut but has since been restored.

Advertisement

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green said water tankers had been brought on site for residents to access and portaloos were also available until urgent repairs were completed.

Those affected had been spoken to by council staff and had been offered free access to AC Baths to shower.

Taupō subsidence. Photo / Jono Neal

"The cause of the subsidence and the extent of the damage is being assessed now that it is daylight," said Mr Green.

Crown Rd between Miro St and Ashwood Ave, and Invergarry Rd between Arthur Cres and Crown Rd, will remain closed until further notice.

Detours are in place. Access to Tauhara College is not affected and the school is open as usual today.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the company turned off power under the request of police from danger caused by the subsidence in the Crown Rd and Invergarry Rd area.

The risk was with a power pole and cables in the subsidence area.

Power was turned off to about 360 people from 1.40am for 40 minutes.

The power has been returned to residents but using a different part of the network and the network in the area of risk would be assessed today.

Gough said the power was still turned off through the network in the area but no residents were currently without power.