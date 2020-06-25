Formula 1 has launched a #WeRaceAsOne campaign as a tribute to key workers and those affected by coronavirus, as well as addressing racism. It has chosen a rainbow as a symbol used internationally in the recent crisis to bring communities together.

"The #WeRaceAsOne initiative we have launched today, in support of the #PurposeDrivenMovement launched by the FIA last week, is our way of saying thank you to the bravery and unity everyone around the word has shown during this unprecedented time," F1 CEO Chase Carey said.

"We will show our full support in fighting inequality throughout the weekend and accelerate our own efforts to make Formula 1 more decisive and inclusive."

Covid-19 has changed the world and what we will see on TV in Austria, given it is a closed event, is that the way F1 goes about its business has been changed as well, possibly forever.

Workers at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) epitomise just what the F1 season starting in Austria in a week's time, may look like.

Team principal Andreas Seidi says the team has been putting the finishing touches to its preparation in isolation to other workers at the centre.

"On the racing side, the race team, we have somehow separated them at the moment from the MTC, simply to make sure we go in this bubble as early as possible, of being separated," he says on the McLaren website.

"Also there, we're doing a lot of work in order to be ready for Austria. There will be a lot of new procedures in place in terms of social distancing as well, wearing all these face masks and so on, in order to be safe."

The two races in Austria will be the second attempt to start the 2020 season. At Albert Park in Australia, a positive test of coronavirus for a McLaren mechanic set in motion the decision not to race, initially by the McLaren team with other teams following.

Less than two hours to go to the first practice session, F1 management in conjunction with the FIA and the race promoters, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, took the difficult decision to cancel the race.

At the time, race fans were irate that there was to be no practice or racing. Days after the event was cancelled, some people criticised the decision, claiming it could easily have gone ahead given only one team member had the virus, and had been removed from the venue.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing at times but it soon became apparent just how serious the global pandemic situation was, and still is, in most countries. Whilst sport has resumed in many of those countries, the death curve is still going up in a lot of the countries F1 intends visiting, as it scrambles to put together a championship calendar.

There have been more than 9 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 470,000 deaths. A total of 122,000 of those deaths are in the US, the highest death toll in the world, where F1 was scheduled to race at Austin, Texas in October and Brazil, the penultimate race in November, has the second highest number of deaths at 50,659 and counting. The UK has recorded more than 42,000 deaths, yet Silverstone in Northampton will host races 4 and 5 on the revised calendar.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn believes the two Austrian races will still be exciting, despite the absence of race fans and the precautions that will have to be taken to keep the drivers and team personnel safe, and even though a reverse grid as had been proposed, won't be happening.

With two races at the same track, the proposal was for replacing qualifying with a reverse grid, but the decision had to be unanimous and Mercedes opposed that, so it won't happen.

"Our concern was simply where we have two races at the same track, because of the situation this year. We're going to have two races in Austria, two races in Silverstone, possibly two races later in the year at one or another of the tracks," Brawn said.

"There are still some small things we can do with the selection of tyre compounds, and one or two other things, but I think they're quite minor. Reverse grids were a bigger step.

"I suspect Austria is going to be pretty exciting. It's the beginning of the season, nature of the track, everyone settling in, and I think we will find we have two exciting races there without doing anything to it."

Brawn has also signalled that fans may be possible at some of the later European races, but is being cautious in predicting at which events fans might be possible. After the two races in Austria, one in Hungary and two at Silverstone, F1 goes to Barcelona in Spain, the Belgian GP at Spa and the Italian GP at Monza.

"We won't rush that, I think some of the later European races are optimistic, but I think we would rather not plan on that," Brawn suggested.

"I think when we go to the flyaway races, we can start to hope that we have fans, but even that is absolutely not guaranteed. I think we have to have the race in a safe and secure environment is critical.

"We're going around the world, we can't have a problem in one country that stops us from going to other countries. We'll progress slowly on that front."

The flyaway races are looking difficult for the F1 management. Russia is likely, but holding races in Mexico, the US and Brazil, must be debatable, given the high numbers of coronavirus outbreak in those countries.

Brawn is at least confident as to where the season will finish.

"Our first half of the season is European–based. We're still pretty fluid on the second half. I think we're confident we're going to finish in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, but we're filling in the spaces in between."

But, first the season has to get started next week in Spielberg, Austria. Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, has been testing a two-year-old car, as the rules allow, at the Red Bull Ring circuit, much to the annoyance of Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

You would think Red Bull could test at the track they own, but the problem is Red Bull don't manage the circuit. Project Spielberg does, and gave Renault the right to test there.

"It's a great result from Project Spielberg that they rented the track to a competitor," Marko sarcastically noted. "Let's just say it was a very generous gesture."

Ricciardo is expecting an exciting season ahead, because he believes driver egos will get in the way.

"We'll get plenty of practice and the race weekend will go as normal so we'll get plenty of seat time before race day," Ricciardo predicts.

"But when the lights go out, I'm sure some driver egos will get in the way. I think it will be pretty exciting. And we don't yet really know how many races we will get this year, so you'll probably get the mentality of 'let's make this one count'.

"Austria for us last year was maybe our worst weekend of the year, so if we can be at the front of the mid-field there it might look good for us for the rest of the season."

The two Austrian races are expected to be a battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, although it should be recalled that Max Verstappen had to push Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari off the track, to win the race last year. That win made it two Austrian GPs in a row for Verstappen, who will have home advantage, but will be lacking the 70,000 orange-decked fans who crowded into the Red Bull Ring last year to cheer him on.

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber believes only Verstappen can challenge Lewis Hamilton for the title this year, but it will depend on Honda if he is to beat the six-time champion.

"I don't see anyone else who can be at the party," Webber says. "Ferrari won't be there this year. There is no one else who can handle Lewis at the moment but Max.

"I have faith in Milton Keynes [the Red Bull factory] in their aerodynamics and how they operate as a team. It's just a question of whether Honda will be able to take on Mercedes for an entire season.

"They [Mercedes] probably still have a bit more power, than you can also drive with more downforce and just make your life a little easier," he added.

Not having an easy life is former F1 driver and two-time Cart champion, Alex Zanardi. He was in F1 between 1991 and 1994, before joining Cart racing, now known as Indycar. He was Cart champion in 1997 and 1998 and returned to F1 with Williams in 1999, but only lasted one unsuccessful season. His return to Cart ended tragically when he lost both legs in a terrifying crash at the Lausitzring circuit in Germany.

The courageous Italian built his own prosthetic legs and took up hand-bike racing to become a double Paralympic champion. Last week he crashed into a lorry racing his hand-bike in Siena, Italy and is once again fighting for his life.

The WeRaceAsOne campaign could just as easily be adapted to pay tribute to his courage and tenacity.