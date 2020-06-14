

Recent job losses at sawmills around Northland was the reason a new legislation aimed at strengthening domestic wood processing should be supported, the largest private sector union in the country said.

E tū represents more than 1400 workers in wood manufacturing and processing throughout New Zealand and said it supported the intent of the Forests (Regulation of Log Traders and Forestry Advisors) Amendment Bill to improve long-term sustainability of domestic timber processing.

The bill, introduced as part of the Budget 2020, will require forestry advisers, log traders and exporters to register and work to nationally agreed practice standards towards a thriving forestry sector that benefits New Zealanders first.

It was introduced in Parliament last month by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and is at the Environment Select Committee stage at present.

Under the bill, forestry advisers will need to demonstrate they have the relevant skills, experience and qualifications to advise growers, and undertake training and professional development in their specialist areas.

Log trading entities will need to pass a fit and proper person test, operate in accordance with industry standards, and meet record keeping and reporting requirements.

In its submission to the committee, E tū said the country's wood manufacturing sector was under significant strain, as evidenced by a string of plant closures for many years.

More than 100 workers lost their job after Carter Holt Harvey recently closed its Whangārei sawmill and a further 164 jobs will be culled at the company's LVL plant at Marsden Pt before the end of August.

"If we want to keep a healthy wood manufacturing sector in New Zealand and the jobs and regional communities that it supports, then we need to sustain it through measures contained in this bill," E tū said

The union said workers should have a voice in their industries on all decisions that affected their jobs as it was not all about employers' interests.

"E tū would also expect that a structured voice for workers, decent work standards, living wages, and healthy and safety standards, an absolutely critical issue for the sector, are also advanced through strong collective bargaining standards in the industry."

While not in the bill, the union is urging the Government to progress its "wood first" approach to procurement, especially in housing and construction, in order to back local jobs and manufacturing firms.

Larger forest owners and managers in Northland are opposing new legislation, citing insufficient consultation and unnecessary duplication of existing rules.